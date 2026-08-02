Over 3.2 Million Pilgrims Depart Iran Through Arbaeen Borders

TEHRAN – More than 3.2 million pilgrims have departed Iran through its Arbaeen border crossings, with over 1.6 million having returned, according to Deputy Interior Minister and head of the Central Arbaeen Headquarters Ali-Akbar Pourjamshidian.

Pourjamshidian made the announcement during a visit to the Bashiqa border crossing in Marivan, Iran’s Kurdistan Province, where he inspected service delivery and pilgrim transit procedures. He added that authorities are focusing on organizing the return journey to ensure smooth transit for all pilgrims.