The Significance of Arba’een

By: Seyyed Ali Shahbaz

“Peace upon Husain, the oppressed, the martyr. Peace upon the one surrounded by a tightening circle of sorrow and grief; killed by a horde of savages.”

It is obvious that the one saluted with such devotion is none other than the grandson of the Almighty’s Last and Greatest Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

These and other similar phrases regarding the Immortal Karbala are echoing all over the globe these days as over a hundred million of the Planet’s population (over twenty million stationed in a single place), is reciting it with tears rolling down the eyes.

The Eternal Saga of Imam Husain (AS), pilgrimage to whose shrine on the Day of Arba’een (40th day after martyrdom) is indeed passport to paradise, as promised by the Prophet and testified by many a hadith – narrated by all denominations of Muslims, including Shi’as and Sunnis.

This is the reason that among the pilgrims there are many Sunni Muslims, who whole-heartedly recite the special salutation for the Prophet’s grandson, part of which reads:

“I know and bear witness that you were a Divinely-inspired light in sublime loins and in chaste wombs. Never touched you the dirt of ignorance, nor ever obscurity concealed you in its folds. I bear witness that you are the pillar of the religion - support of the Muslims, refuge of the faithful.”

It is well known fact that by refusing to acknowledge the Godless rule of Yazid, the self-styled caliph of the usurper Omayyad regime, Imam Husain (AS) courted sacrifice, along with his sons, brothers, nephews, and loyal companions in combat in the year 61 AH (680 AD) on the Day of Ashura (Muharram 10).

We are also aware that his killers very well knew about the lofty merits of their victim and his connection with Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) – some had actually seen him in the lap of the Seal of Messengers and introduced to the ummah, along with his elder brother Imam Hasan (AS), as “Leaders of the Youth of Paradise.”

Yet these wretched souls damned themselves and chose to fall into the eternal inferno in the pursuit of worldly gains that they never achieved.

“But an evildoer(s), deceived with empty hopes of mean and worthless worldly gains, had pressed heavily on him, and sold out his (their)share (of bliss) for the meanest and lowest bargain; betrayed his (their) “Day of Judgment” for a vulgar return, took pride in insolence, and fell into the fathom…”

Thus, the fate of those who hurt the Prophet of Islam by martyring his grandson and dragging as captives to the court of the tyrant, the noble ladies and children of the Ahl al-Bayt, brought upon themselves the wrath of God.

Clad in black, and chanting “Ya Husain (AS)” the roaring sea of the faithful is pouring into Karbala from all parts of globe to pay homage to the Chief Martyrs. They include women, children, toddlers in prams, the elderly in wheelchairs, and even physically handicapped persons moving slowly but surely on their disabled feet with whatever strength left in their worn out bodies.

They are treading the footsteps of the very first pilgrim to Karbala. He was none other than Jaber ibn Abdullah al-Ansari, the Prophet’s companion, who on hearing of the martyrdom of Imam Husain (AS), had set off for Iraq from Medina, and despite his old age, reached the grave of Imam Husain (AS) on the 40th day after Ashura, along with his servant Atiyya ibn Sa’d.

The phrases of the special Ziyarat Arba’een make the identity of this great man clear to us, as well as his glorious achievement to remain immortal after death by the Will of the Almighty Creator, and the fate of those who ganged up against him to inflict maximum pain before decapitating him while he was still alive.

He met with deadly dangers, acted justly and fairly, made use of everything belonging to him to pay full attention to give sincere advice, took pains, made every effort and put his heart, mind, soul and life at the disposal of Thy mission (O God) to liberate the people from the yoke of ignorance and evil of bewilderment.”

The 20th Safar, the traditional 40th day following the heartrending tragedy of Ashura, instils in us the proper recognition of Imam Husain (AS) and his mission.

No wonder, the Ziyarat al-Aba’een is among the five signs of the firm faith of a believer!

Today there is no trace of the graves of the Omayyads, let alone their palaces, while Imam Husain (AS) rules the hearts of the faithful all over the world. We are eagerly awaiting the avenger of his innocent blood, that is, his direct descendent the Promised Imam Mahdi al-Qa’em (AS), who will establish the global government of peace, prosperity, and justice by ridding Planet Earth of all vestiges of oppression and corruption. Amen