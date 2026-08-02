The Message of the Arba’een Walk

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

As we near the anniversary of Arba’een or the annual traditional 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Husain (AS), tens of millions of pilgrims from throughout the world are converging on Iraq, and steadily walking towards Holy Karbala from all directions, especially from Holy Najaf.

The peaceful throng of devotees, over ten times more than the annual Hajj pilgrimage, has once again drawn the world’s attention to what is considered the largest and longest mass walk, since pilgrims come on foot from places as far apart from Holy Karbala, such as Basra in the south and Mosul, Kirkuk and other places in the north

They are not afraid of the war of terrorists like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, neither of the plots of the takfiri terrorists, nor of the seditious regimes kowtowing to the US, but adopting hostile posture towards the followers of the Prophet’s Blessed Ahl al-Bayt by banning the mourning ceremonies.

Nonetheless, Karbala continues to open the eyes of the world to the peaceful, orderly, dignified, amicable and humanitarian nature of Islam, despite the feverish efforts of the western, Arab and Zionist media to ignore it.

The disciplined gathering, during which millions travel on foot from different directions, especially the 85-km road from the holy shrine of Imam Ali ibn Abi Taleb (AS) in Najaf, is a slap in the face of the Americans and the Zionists.

This has aroused the conscience of conscientious people of the contemporary world towards the transcendental message of freedom of human societies, as taught by the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

They are firmly standing beside the Islamic Republic of Iran against the US and Israel. They know fully well that the Iranian people, undaunted by the threats of Trump, are treading the path of Imam Husain (AS) to regain their rights.

On no account will Iran allow the Americans to venture into the Strait of Hormuz or dictate terms regarding the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium to any degree of purity as required by its civilian industries.

This message reverberates not just in Iran, but also throughout the march of the pilgrims from Holy Najaf to Holy Karbala, as well as from other locations.