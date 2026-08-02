U.S. Faces Grim Choice of Defending Homeland or Israel

WASHINGTON (Dispatches) -- The highest-ranking U.S. general in Europe delivered a blunt message to the Pentagon this week: he does not have enough naval firepower to defend Israel against Iranian missile strikes.

The warning, reported by the Washington Post on August 1, exposes a growing vulnerability in America’s military posture as the war on Iran intensifies.

General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command (EUCOM), notified senior Pentagon officials in writing that without an additional Navy destroyer, he will be forced to make an impossible choice: defend the American “homeland” or defend Israel.

It is a stark admission from a general who commands the naval forces responsible for shielding Israel from the Mediterranean and deterring any Russian ground incursion into NATO territory.

The timing could not be more critical. President Donald Trump has escalated the war on Iran in recent weeks, resuming attacks after a brief ceasefire in mid-June. U.S. naval destroyers stationed in the eastern Mediterranean have long formed the backbone of Israel’s air defense, equipped with radar systems and missile interceptors purported for countering Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. But those assets are running dry.

The U.S. Navy has shouldered an extraordinary burden in the terrorist war, including the responsibility for illegally blockading Iranian ports. Five destroyers are currently deployed

from Rota, Spain, with a sixth expected later this year, but lengthy missions have taken a toll on maintenance and readiness.

The deeper problem, however, is a growing shortage of missile interceptors. The SM-3 and SM-6 anti-ballistic missiles used to defend the illegal entity of Israel are costly to manufacture and hard to restock, and Pentagon assessments have confirmed that U.S. forces have “shouldered the brunt” of defending Israel from Iranian retaliation—deploying more of their own THAAD systems and naval interceptors than Israel has used from its own stocks.

America’s defensive inventories are now dangerously depleted. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, U.S. Patriot missile stocks have fallen below 1,000, and THAAD inventories have dropped to about 250.

And yet, Israel remains conspicuously absent from the battlefield. Since Washington and Tehran signed a ceasefire memorandum in mid-June, the Zionist regime has not participated in the war.

Three weeks ago, Trump resumed terrorist attacks on Iran, but Israel has stayed on the sidelines, content to let American and Persian Gulf allies fight on its behalf.

Last week, Israel’s terrorist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich made this calculation explicit. “Israel has no interest in joining the campaign—the current situation is the best for us,” he said.

Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, visited the White House and lobbied Trump to escalate further by imposing a land blockade on Iran.

The question now is whether America’s depleted naval forces can sustain that escalation. Grynkewich’s warning suggests they cannot. The general’s message to the Pentagon was not merely a request for more ships—it was a recognition that America’s military, stretched across multiple theaters, is approaching a breaking point. The U.S. Navy is being asked to fight a war on Israel’s behalf while Israel itself watches from the sidelines.

What began as a joint campaign has become an American war—and America is running out of bullets.



