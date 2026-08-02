New Tehran Theater Season Begins With Two Productions

TEHRAN — Ticket sales have begun for the Iranian theatre production “The Irish,” directed by Sadra Eisapour, with the production’s poster unveiled ahead of its premiere at Iran Artists Forum in Tehran.

The play, based on Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed drama “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” will open on Aug. 16 at Ostad Entezami Hall at Iran Artists Forum.

The production’s poster, designed by graphic artist Hamed Farahi, was released as ticket sales began.

The play features Arnousha Behzad, Aida Fahimi, Hussein Abbaspour and Ali Zahan in the cast.

The production is accompanied by theatre writer and director Ali Shams as artistic adviser and Babak Keyvani as composer.

“The Irish” is produced by the independent artistic group “Azdaad” and includes a creative team led by graphic designer Hamed Farahi and other theatre professionals.

Tickets for the performance, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., are available through the Tiwall website.

Meanwhile theatre production “Between Two Breaths,” written by British playwright Duncan Macmillan and directed by Rouja Ramezani, has been extended for a second run at Hamoon Theatre.

The production, starring Rouja Ramezani and Khosrow Pesyani, began performances in July and will return to the stage from Aug. 6, with daily performances scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

The play follows an intense conversation between a young couple who suddenly decide to have a child while standing in a supermarket queue, leading them into an emotional and complicated journey.

Macmillan’s work explores the anxieties and challenges of contemporary life through sharp, natural and dynamic dialogue.

The production has attracted several Iranian artists and cultural figures, including Fatemeh Naqavi, Setareh Pesyani, Baran Kowsari and Roya Javidnia.

Tickets for “Between Two Breaths” are available through the Tiwall website.