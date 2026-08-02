Tehran Music School Reopens After Destruction During War

TEHRAN — A Tehran music school that was completely destroyed during the recent war has reopened after being rebuilt by its founders, musician couple Hamidreza Afarideh and Sheida Ebadatdoost, in a testament to the resilience of Iran’s artistic community.

Honyak Music School resumed activities following months of efforts by the two artists to restore the cultural center, which lost its facilities, instruments and equipment after the destruction of its premises.

The reopening ceremony was attended by Muhammad-Hussein Esmaeili, director general of the Office of Planning and Arts Education at Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Babak Rezaei, head of the Music Office at the ministry.

The officials congratulated Afarideh and Ebadatdoost on the reopening of the school and praised their efforts to revive an artistic institution despite the challenges they faced.

Afarideh, the director of Honyak Music School, said the academy had focused throughout its years of activity on expanding music education, strengthening artistic programs and providing opportunities for young musicians and instructors.

“The school had been experiencing a positive period of growth, attracting strong interest from the public, before its premises were completely destroyed in the attacks,” Afarideh said.

He said that following the destruction, he and his wife decided to rebuild the school despite financial difficulties and numerous obstacles.

“Despite the many pressures and limitations, we were able to revive the school through our own efforts and with the support of friends and colleagues,” Afarideh said. “We love Iran, art and music, and we will continue working in this field as long as we are able.”

Esmaeili praised the couple’s determination, describing their efforts as an example of the perseverance of Iranian artists who continue their creative activities despite hardship.

“The resilience, hope and dedication of this artist couple represent the spirit of Iranian artists who never abandon their work in the face of difficulties,” Esmaeili said.

He noted that Honyak had received a 200 million toman grant from the Arts Credit Fund affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, while efforts to pursue further assistance would continue.

Rezaei, director general of the Music Office, also praised Afarideh and Ebadatdoost for their commitment and perseverance, saying the return of the educational and artistic center reflected the continued vitality of Iranian culture.

“The reopening of this school is a valuable sign of the continuity of Iranian art and culture,” Rezaei said, expressing hope that institutions would continue supporting artists and cultural centers.

Honyak Music School, located in Tehran’s Jalal Building between Second and Third Niroo Havaei streets, was destroyed on March 23 in a drone strike during the terrorist war on Iran.

The school, managed by Afarideh, a composer and instructor of violin, kamancheh and qichak, had worked with around 20 teachers and organized numerous student concerts as part of its educational programs.

The school had suspended in-person activities since February to protect students, families, teachers and administrative staff, suffering significant financial losses before the destruction of its premises further increased the challenges facing its founders.

The incident drew reactions from musicians and cultural figures, who expressed support for the restoration of the educational center and the continuation of its artistic activities.