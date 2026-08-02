Entezami to Lead Film Concert Featuring His Iconic Cinema Scores

TEHRAN — A film concert featuring some of the most celebrated works of veteran Iranian composer and orchestra conductor Majid Entezami will be held in September at Tehran’s Milad Tower in honor of Iran’s medical community.

The performance, scheduled for Sept. 5, will feature a selection of Entezami’s most distinguished film scores, with the composer conducting the private “Station” Orchestra.

The concert is being organized to mark National Pharmacist Day and will showcase works that have become among the most recognizable pieces of Iranian cinema music.

Entezami, one of Iran’s most respected composers and orchestra conductors, will lead selections from his scores for films including “The Fateful Day,” “The Land of the Sun,” “The Scent of Joseph’s Shirt,” “The Survivor” and “From Karkheh to Rhine.”

Ali Salehshour, director general of public relations and international affairs at Iran’s Medical Council, announced the event, saying further details would be released through official media channels.

The concert follows Entezami’s return to the stage in 2023 after an 11-year absence, when he presented “Along With Memories,” a selection of his works performed with the National Orchestra of Iran at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

The performance was extended several times due to strong audience response, highlighting the lasting popularity of Entezami’s

music among Iranian audiences.

Entezami is regarded as one of the leading figures in Iranian film music. He was among the recipients of the Eighth National Conference of Eternal Faces in 2010 and received an honorary recognition as a contributor to culture and art in 2014.

He has received five Crystal Simorgh awards for Best Original Score at the Fajr Film Festival for his work on “The Cyclist,” “The Fateful Day,” “The Glass Agency,” “The Insane Flew Away” and “Majnoon.”

His other major works include the symphonies “Symphony of Sacrifice,” “Symphony of Islamic Revolution,” “Symphony of Khorramshahr” and “Symphony of Peace,” as well as music for television productions such as “Sheikh Bahaei,” “The Loneliest Commander” and “Men of Angelos.”

His film compositions also include “The Train,” “Saint Mary,” “And the Blue Sky” and “A Place to Live,” further establishing his reputation as one of the most influential composers in Iranian cinema and contemporary music.