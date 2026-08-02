Vice President Describes Transport Corridors as Strategic Priority

TEHRAN – First Vice

President Muhammad-Reza Aref has described transport corridors as a strategic priority for the administration.

During a meeting on Saturday, Aref said that increasing the capacity of transport corridors, along with developing dry ports, northern ports, and Persian Gulf ports, is essential to strengthening Iran’s role in regional transit.

Addressing regional developments, the vice president stressed the importance of fostering unity among Islamic countries. He pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently advocated the unity of the Islamic Ummah and has repeatedly raised concerns about the “Iranophobia project.”

Aref also criticized the establishment of American military bases in certain countries in the region, saying that these bases have brought nothing but corruption, insecurity, and humiliation to their host nations. He asserted that the West is primarily focused on securing its own interests in the region.

During the meeting, the general framework of the East–West Corridor document, which focuses on the Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway project, was approved.

Several key resolutions were also adopted, including measures to facilitate customs procedures and ensure seamless cargo transport; a directive on the clearance of returned empty containers and temporary imports; measures to use southern ports for the supply of essential goods; and steps to enhance transit through shared borders with neighboring countries.