Iran Proposes Digital Economy, AI Initiatives at Global Internet Summit

TEHRAN - Iranian officials have presented a series of proposals on digital economy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud services at the Global Internet Summit in China, calling for greater participation of developing countries in shaping technology governance.

Representatives from Iran’s Ministry of Communications participated in the summit, which brought together senior government officials, ministers, technology executives, academics, and international organizations.

The summit focused on expanding international cooperation within the Digital Silk Road framework and strengthening engagement in digital economy, AI, and smart infrastructure.

Iran’s delegation, led by Hassan Meisami, Director General of the Office for New Technologies Development and Digital Transformation, took part in expert panels and bilateral meetings. Iran’s proposals included active participation of developing countries in setting standards for emerging technologies, AI, and digital economy; expanding cooperation in e-commerce and cloud services; enhancing cybersecurity; increasing resilience of digital infrastructure; and ensuring continuity of communication services during crises.

Meisami said Iran’s presence at the summit provided an opportunity to advance technology diplomacy and strengthen international cooperation in new technologies.