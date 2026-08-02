Esmaeili Claims Silver at World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN - Amir Hussein Esmaeili won a silver medal in the 110 kg weight class at the Cadet World Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, after losing to his Russian opponent in the final.

Esmaeili faced Russia’s Magomed Umarov in the 110 kg final on Saturday, falling short in a 7-4 defeat at the conclusion of the first five weight categories.

During the preliminary rounds on Friday, Esmaeili received a first-round bye before securing a 10-0 victory over Greece’s Shotsisvili. He went on to defeat Uzbekistan’s Behruz Ashirov 7-4 in the quarterfinals and earned a 5-2 win over Georgia’s Murtaz Bagdavadze in the semifinals to reach the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Amir Ali Farasti captured a gold medal in the 80 kg category, while Arman Elahi (55 kg) and Sam Arshad (65 kg) each earned bronze medals.

With these results, Iranian freestyle wrestlers concluded the first five weight categories with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Amir Ali Ragheb (48 kg), Iran’s fifth wrestler in the opening group, was eliminated from the competition in earlier rounds.