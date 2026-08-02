Benyamin Faraji Advances to Final of Laos Youth Table Tennis Championship

TEHRAN - Benyamin Faraji advanced to the final match of the Laos Youth Contender table tennis tournament by defeating the Chinese Taipei player.

Faraji won 3-0 in the semifinals of the Laos Youth Contender U-19 competition against the Chinese Taipei representative and advanced to the final.

The Iranian palyer ended the first, second and third games in this match with the scores 11-6, 12-10 and 13-11, respectively.

Faraji had previously secured his medal by defeating the representatives of Hong Kong and South Korea and will now compete for the gold medal.

In the final match, Faraji will face the winner of the match between “Shi Jia Hong” from Chinese Taipei and “Abhinande Pradivadi” from India.

Amir Bakhshi, the coach of our country’s national youth team, is leading the dispatched Iranian players.