Volleyballers Finish 14th in VNL

TEHRAN- The Iranian national volleyball team with thee win and nine defeat earned 11 points the preliminary stage of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League, and finished in 14th in the table.

The preliminary stage of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League, which began on June 10, ended this morning (Monday, July 10) after holding 108 matches.

At the end of this stage of the competition, the teams of Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Italy, the United States and Turkey as the top seven teams and China as the host advanced to the final stage of the competition.

Also, the teams of Bulgaria, Brazil, France, Serbia, Germany, Belgium, Iran, Argentina, Cuba and Canada ended their work in the Nations League by winning eighth to seventeenth places, and Canada was also relegated.