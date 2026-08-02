U-23 Team Schedule Announced for Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s U-23

football team will face the United Arab Emirates, China, and North Korea in Group B of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, with all three matches to be played at the WAVE KARIYA Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.

-The schedule for Iran’s group-stage matches is as follows:

Iran will open its campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, September 16, at 2:00 PM local time. The second match will be against China on Sunday, September 20, also at 2:00 PM local time. Iran will complete the group stage against North Korea on Wednesday, September 23, at 2:30 PM local time.

All three matches will be held at the WAVE KARIYA Stadium in Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture.