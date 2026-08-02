Maryam Irandoost Takes Charge of Esteghlal Women’s Football Team

TEHRAN - Maryam Irandoost has taken over the leadership of Esteghlal women’s football team.

Maryam Irandoost named as head coach of Esteghlal women’s football team by attending the club and holding coordination meetings. Irandoost is considered one of the most successful Iranian women’s football players in terms of game statistics.

She played more than 90 official games, scored 41 goals, and won four championship titles and six runner-up titles in the Iranian Women’s Football Premier League with this team.

Irandoost also has a history of coaching prominent club teams such as Malvan and Sepahan.

With Malvan, he won the championship of the First Division League and the runner-up of the Premier League, and with Sepahan, he also won the runner-up title of the Iranian Women’s Football Premier League.