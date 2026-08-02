Spain Minister Suggests Israel Behind Ceuta Migrant Crisis

MADRID (Dispatches) -- A Spanish minister has suggested Israel is stirring problems over 60,000 migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon posted on X on Friday: “Spain, which never misses an opportunity to lecture Israel, has declared a state of emergency in Ceuta following the crisis over its immigration policy. “Maybe before it continues lecturing us, it’s time it explained to the world why it still maintains colonial enclaves in Africa,” he added. Sharing Danon’s post, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente remarked: “Well, it all seems to be becoming quite clear.”