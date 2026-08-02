Israel Rejects Gaza Truce Rumors as Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) -- Israel has not agreed to stop its military strikes in Gaza, a senior minister declared Sunday, as a new wave of airstrikes killed at least nine Palestinians across the devastated strip.

Energy minister Eli Cohen, a member of Israel’s so-called security cabinet, told Army Radio that “there has not been a cabinet discussion” on any ceasefire proposal in 72 hours.

“Any armed actor who operates, threatens, we will eliminate him,” Cohen stated, adding that Israel—which occupies 70 percent of Gaza—sees a need to take full control of the territory.

The remarks came amid confusion fueled by a retracted claim from UAE-based controversial politician Muhammad Dahlan, who asserted Jared Kushner informed him Israel agreed to halt strikes.

Western media claim Hamas recently agreed to a 15-point roadmap deal with the U.S. Netanyahu has not commented, and terrorist insecurity minister Itamar Ben Gvir has dismissed it as unacceptable, insisting Israel continue “assassinating Hamas members.”

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Yunis. A husband and wife were killed in Deir al-Balah; two more, including a child, died in Gaza City. In Khan Yunis, a father, mother, and their nine-year-old son were killed as they slept. Another strike killed one near Jabalia. The military claimed the attacks targeted Hamas commanders.

At least 1,230 Palestinians have been killed since a ceasefire was reached in October. Over 73,000 have been killed since October 2023, with independent estimates reaching into the hundreds of thousands.

Israeli officials openly speak of destroying Gaza, ethnically cleansing its two million residents, and building Jewish settlements on Palestinian ruins.

In the West Bank, settler gangs shot a ten-year-old child in the back in Al-Mughayyir. Settlers also attacked Bedouin communities, hurled stones at homes in Surif, and set cars on fire.

The army arrested none of the attackers. Israeli forces raided homes in Asira al-Shamaliya, detained four in Nablus, and stormed Ariha and Qalandia camp.

Settler violence has surged since Ben Gvir’s appointment. Major General Avi Bluth recently warned that “Jewish terrorism” is a “dangerous phenomenon that threatens the security of all.”