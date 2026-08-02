Zakzaky Warns Nigeria Against Joining Saudi-Led War on Yemen

ABUJA (Dispatches) -- The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, has warned the Nigerian government against joining any Saudi-led coalition to wage war against Yemen, describing such a move as unnecessary and unrelated to Nigeria’s national interests.

Speaking to journalists after the 12th Annual International Quds Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, Zakzaky said Nigeria should not involve itself in a conflict that has nothing to do with the country, particularly if the objective is to reopen the Bab el-Mandab waterway for Saudi vessels.

He noted that the United States, Israel, France, Britain and some Arab countries previously failed to defeat Yemen after years of war, eventually being forced to negotiate a settlement. Zakzaky questioned how a new coalition could succeed where those countries had failed.

“I heard that Saudi Arabia said Nigeria would join a coalition of 14 countries to fight Yemen. I hope it’s not true. But if it’s true, at least, when France pressured President Tinubu to send our army to fight our kins, Niger Republic, at least he followed the constitutional procedure. He wrote a letter to the Senate seeking permission, and the Senate rejected it,” he said.

“I hope he will now also write to the Senate that he wants to send Nigerian soldiers to help Saudi Arabia open Bab el-Mandab. And I’m sure that the Senate will also reject it. But if he makes the mistake of evading the Senate and sends the soldiers, then he is only sending our sons to be killed for nothing.”

The Islamic Movement leader maintained that Nigeria has no business being involved in an “illegal war.”

“It is none of our business. The Ansarullah prevented the Saudi ships from passing, not any other vessels. You have oil, and you can export it through the Atlantic, then what is your business with Bab el-Mandab?” Zakzaky asked.

He further urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to involve Nigeria in the war, warning that Nigerian troops could be exposed to unnecessary danger.

“If it’s true, we have to warn Mr. President, don’t make that mistake. As you are sleeping, the missiles will drop. Don’t involve us in a war which is not ours,” he warned.

Explaining the background to the dispute, Zakzaky said the Yemenis have blocked the passage of Saudi vessels in response to the Saudi blockade of Yemen.

“Why did Saudi Arabia attack Yemen? Because the Yemenis said to Saudi Arabia, your ships will not pass until you open our space which you’re blocking. That’s simple. In the end, they must negotiate with Yemen, and the Yemenis will allow them to pass,” he said.