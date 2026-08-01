Pezeshkian: ‘Real Heroes Were People’ in Two Years of War 

TEHRAN — President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday praised the Iranian people as the “real heroes” of the country’s resilience over the past two years, during which Iran has faced wars, pressure, and successive hostilities.

In a post on X on Saturday, the president wrote: “Two years ago, the start of our work coincided with the assassination of our dear guest by the Zionist regime; two years in which imposed wars, pressure, and relentless hostilities were inflicted upon the people of Iran. In all these hard days, the real heroes were the people. The future of Iran will be shaped by the people of Iran.” The president was referring to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, 2024, hours after he attended Pezeshkian’s inauguration.