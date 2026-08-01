Caspian Convention Submitted to Parliament for Final Ratification

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday the government has submitted the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea to the Islamic Consultative Assembly for approval, stating that ratification of the document would establish a clearer legal framework among the five littoral states and prevent potential exploitation in the absence of such an arrangement, particularly by actors outside the region. Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the government’s information and communications bodies at the Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei said the convention, which was finalized and signed in 2018, had recently been referred to parliament for ratification.

“The convention, which was finalized and signed in 1397 (2018), has recently been submitted to the Islamic Consultative Assembly for approval,” Baghaei said. “The other four coastal states of the Caspian Sea have already ratified this document, and since its entry into force depends on approval by all five littoral countries, final ratification by parliament will make it possible to clarify and consolidate the legal status of the Caspian Sea.”

Baghaei said the agreement contained key provisions aimed at defining the legal framework governing relations among the Caspian states, adding that its approval would help prevent possible misuse resulting from the absence of a comprehensive legal structure.

“This convention has important and fundamental points, including providing a clear legal framework for interactions among the coastal countries and preventing potential abuses — especially interference and exploitation by actors outside the region — in the absence of such a framework,” he said.

The spokesman described the approval of the convention as a significant development that would pave the way for clearer and more constructive cooperation between Iran and its four Caspian neighbors.

The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed in 2018 by Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan after years of negotiations over the status and use of the world’s largest inland body of water. The agreement addresses issues including navigation, environmental protection, security arrangements and resource-related cooperation among the five coastal states.

Baghaei said the parliament had already approved the urgency of reviewing the bill and that necessary consultations had been held between the government and specialized parliamentary committees.

“We hope that the final approval process in the Islamic Consultative Assembly will be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

Gen