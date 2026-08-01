U.S. Aggression Burns Through Missiles, Oil, Credibility

TEHRAN — The United States’ war on Iran is approaching its sixth month, and the costs of this ill-fated adventure are becoming painfully clear for Americans.

As Washington continues its hostility, the Trump administration finds itself trapped in a strategic quagmire that is bleeding America’s military stockpiles, depleting its strategic oil reserves, and exposing the profound vulnerability of the world’s sole superpower.

A comprehensive review of recently released reports from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Financial Times, and Geostrategic Watch reveals a sobering picture for Washington: America’s military and economic power is being systematically eroded by its own aggressive adventurism, while Iran’s resistance continues to hold firm.

According to an exhaustive analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the United States has expended nearly 67 percent of its Patriot interceptor reserves and more than half of its THAAD ballistic missile interceptors since the war began on February 28.

Before the war erupted, the U.S. maintained approximately 2,200 Patriot interceptors across its two most advanced models, alongside nearly 452 THAAD missiles. Today, those reserves have dwindled to under 827 Patriot interceptors and fewer than 278 THAAD ballistic missile interceptors. This represents a catastrophic depletion in less than six months.

The report further warns that “diminished stockpiles may force the United States and its coalition partners to take more risks with interceptions. There are no good alternatives to Patriot and THAAD for ballistic missile defense”.

Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel and defense analyst at CSIS, told CNN that if the war continues at its current rate, “it would reduce stockpiles enough that there would be a new, higher level of risk … with the Indo-Pacific” — a stark warning that America’s ability is being sacrificed on the altar of its aggression against Iran.

Elaine McCusker noted that the U.S. has already expended “thousands” of munitions that would be essential in a hypothetical Pacific war.

The situation is further compounded by America’s painfully slow production capacity. According to CSIS estimates, the United States receives roughly 15 new Tomahawk and 20 new Patriot missiles per month — a production rate that is entirely inadequate to replenish what has been expended in its terrorist war. There are no THAAD deliveries forecast for 2026.

Cancian noted that it would take “three or more years to rebuild those inventories to pre-Iran war levels”. Elaine McCusker, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who previously served as the Pentagon’s deputy and acting comptroller, concurred, stating that the “timeline for replenishment of munitions for the most part will be measured in years — two-to-five for most”.

Defense acquisition expert John Ferrari, a retired Army two-star general, highlighted a critical fact: “not a single dollar has been appropriated by the Congress to replace a single missile” since the war began, leaving just the “normal, slow yearly peacetime process”.

Geostrategic Watch, in its analysis, noted a troubling “political vacuum” — the absence of an active diplomatic strategy from the Trump administration. Despite the continued military strikes, communication channels with Tehran appear to be blocked.

The analysis concludes that America is conducting military operations at a pace that far exceeds its capacity to rebuild, creating an imbalance that could fundamentally alter the rules of engagement.

The Trump administration has been forced to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed missile production, but as Cancian noted, the “impact will be small,” and expanding production capacity takes time.

The military drain on American resources is paralleled by an equally devastating economic crisis. The Financial Times reported Friday that U.S. crude stockpiles have fallen to “dangerously low levels”.

Commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 7.2 million barrels in a single week, while the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was reduced by 3.8 million barrels. The SPR now sits at 307.7 million barrels — the lowest level in more than 40 years.

Rory Johnston, oil market analyst and founder of Commodity Context, described crude and petrol stocks as being at “precariously low” levels.

Matt Smith, an analyst at Kpler, provided the sobering numbers: “U.S. crude inventories, both commercial and the SPR, have drawn down by nearly 20 percent since early April. The U.S. accounts for about 70 percent of global onshore crude inventory draws over the past four months.”

Smith added that the current rate of withdrawal from the SPR is “depleting reserves and cannot continue indefinitely at this pace”.

The FT report warns that falling reserves could leave Washington vulnerable to future supply shocks, “setting the stage for crude prices to increase significantly when the reserve hits its operational minimum”. If levels fall to roughly 200 million barrels, further withdrawals could risk damaging infrastructure and disrupting pipeline operations.

Most critically, the drawdown of U.S. crude reserves is “eroding America’s ability to be the supplier of last resort to parts of the world such as Asia and Europe” that are heavily dependent on oil from West Asia.

U.S. refineries are currently operating at 97 percent of capacity, as energy companies have increased exports to meet demand and profit from soaring fuel prices resulting from the war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Roughly 20 percent of global oil exports typically pass through the Strait of Hormuz. When Iran closed the strait to adversaries in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack, oil prices soared. While U.S. refiners have been the “biggest beneficiaries” of the war, the drawdown of crude reserves represents a strategic loss that cannot be measured in dollars alone.

Iran’s strategy in the strait reflects its broader military doctrine: asymmetric warfare that plays to its strengths. As Jacob Stoil, a research professor at the U.S. Army War College, observed, Iran’s strengths lie in the information domain, missiles, drones, and its ability to attack U.S.-linked targets throughout the region.

Despite the relentless American bombing campaign, Iran’s military capabilities continue to develop. Iranian officials have confirmed the deployment of new-generation drones with “very high efficiency” and the successful replenishment of forces that were damaged during the initial phases of the war.

Iran’s missile and drone forces have proven to be remarkably resilient. The Islamic Republic has shown that it can sustain a prolonged campaign of retaliation — striking U.S. military installations in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and elsewhere — despite Washington’s repeated claims of having degraded its capabilities.

The human cost of the war has also been substantial. According to official figures — which analysts believe significantly undercount the actual toll — over 640 U.S. troops have been killed or wounded in the war. Iran’s ability to strike U.S. facilities across West Asia has been demonstrated repeatedly, with attacks on at least nine U.S. military outposts causing “significant damage”.

The verdict is increasingly clear: America’s war on Iran has become a strategic disaster. Iran, meanwhile, has demonstrated remarkable resilience. The Islamic Republic continues to control the Strait of Hormuz, maintains the capacity to strike U.S. military assets across the region, and has used the lull in fighting to replenish and modernize its forces.

As Geostrategic Watch concluded, the question is no longer whether Iran will respond — it is “the time, quality, and type of equipment that Iran will use to respond to American attacks, while U.S. defensive capabilities are severely depleted.”

According to American reports, the United States has stumbled into a conflict it cannot win, against an adversary it has fundamentally underestimated. The war has exposed the limits of American power and demonstrated that Iran’s strategic patience, technological innovation, and asymmetric warfare capabilities are more than a match for Washington’s firepower.

As long as the American aggression continues, Iran will continue its resistance. And as the war drags on, America’s strategic exhaustion will only deepen. The lesson is unmistakable: aggression does not pay. The United States must learn from its strategic mistakes and leave the region and its people to their own devices.