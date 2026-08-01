Ceuta Crisis Sparks Debate Over Israel’s Role in Punishing Spain

MADRID (Dispatches) — The emergency in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta has sparked intense online debate over Israel’s possible role in efforts to punish Madrid over its outspoken support for Palestine and its refusal to join the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The speculation intensified after social media users resurfaced articles published earlier this year by pro-Israel analysts who argued that Israel and the United States should aid Morocco over its claim to Ceuta and Melilla as a means of pressuring Spain.

The crisis unfolded as thousands of people crossed from Morocco by land and sea, overwhelming the enclave’s reception system and prompting Spain to deploy police and military reinforcements. At least 57 bodies were recovered from the water as Spanish and Moroccan forces moved to halt further crossings.

In March, Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, called on Morocco to organize a new “Green March” into the Spanish enclaves. Writing for the U.S.-based Middle East Forum, Rubin suggested that Moroccans approach Ceuta and Melilla with bulldozers, cross into the territories unarmed and raise the Moroccan flag. He framed the proposal as a response to what he portrayed as Spain’s anti-colonial hypocrisy.

A separate article published by the Israeli outlet Ynet in April recommended that Israel could use its influence in Washington to help Morocco “recover” Ceuta and Melilla. The author, Middle East Forum fellow Amine Ayoub, presented support for Rabat’s territorial claim as a means of punishing Spain for challenging U.S. and Israeli policies.

Ayoub proposed three ways for Israel to apply pressure: direct diplomatic signals to support Morocco, lobbying through Washington, and repeatedly accusing Spain of hypocrisy over its recognition of Palestine. He concluded that helping Morocco “recover”

Ceuta and Melilla would “punish” a NATO member which had challenged U.S. and Israeli policies.

Ayoub noted that the timing for such an operation was particularly ripe on account of the fraught relationship between the U.S. and Spain, with the Spanish government having been “annoyingly uncooperative” in the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

In the very last sentence of his intervention, Ayoub arrived at what some observers believe is the real reason for Israeli “help” to Morocco: “It is strategic investment in the partner that, across the Strait of Gibraltar, holds the key to one of the world’s most vital maritime chokepoints.”

Spain has become one of Israel’s most vocal critics in Europe. Madrid recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024 and subsequently imposed an arms embargo on Israel, prohibited vessels carrying fuel for the Israeli military from using Spanish ports, and barred aircraft transporting weapons to Israel from Spanish airspace. Israel denounced the measures as anti-Semitic, prompting Spain to recall its ambassador for consultations.

When the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran was launched in late February, Spain denied the U.S. use of its military bases. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Spain would not support military action taken by the United States and Israel against Iran and would not authorize the use of Spanish bases for such operations.

“We cannot resign ourselves to war becoming the natural way to establish a balance of power in the Middle East,” Albares said. In response, the U.S. reportedly suggested suspending Spain from NATO.

These earlier proposals have fueled online debate over the latest crisis. Commentator Bruno Maçães drew attention to the April article, noting that pro-Israel analysts had urged Israel to help Morocco take control of Ceuta as a way of punishing Spain for its support for Palestine. Social media users also shared a 2019 tweet by Yair Netanyahu, the son of terrorist Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he called on “Arabs and Muslims” to “liberate” Ceuta and Melilla.

Morocco’s close military and intelligence relationship with Israel has added to the speculation. The two regimes signed a military agreement in 2021 covering intelligence cooperation, military procurement and defense industries.

In January 2026, Morocco and Israel signed a joint military action plan for the year, described as a “qualitative leap” establishing a structured and long-term security coordination. The agreement outlines the framework for consultations, joint activities, and military dialogue throughout 2026. Morocco has also acquired the Barak MX air defense system and signed deals to procure surveillance satellites from Israeli military companies.

In 2020, Morocco joined the Abraham Accords, becoming the fourth Arab nation to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

Details also emerged of Israel’s top diplomat in Spain, Dana Erlich, denying in April that the occupying regime was considering supporting Morocco’s claims over Ceuta and Melilla.

However, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, took to X to question Spain’s sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, writing: “Maybe before [Spain] continues lecturing us, it’s time it explained to the world why it still maintains colonial enclaves in Africa.”

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente responded to Danon’s “tantrum” on X with a post that many interpreted as a reference to Israel’s suspected role: “Well, everything is getting to be pretty clear.”



