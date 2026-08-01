Trump’s Terroristic Threats Set to Boomerang With Full Force

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

The top two terrorists have teamed up again to threaten and terrorize the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people.

The recent meeting in the US between the dastardly dotard Donald Trump and the cowardly mass murderer, especially of children, Benjamin Netanyahu centred on destabilizing West Asia through a wave of joint military attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Iran.

With the UN proving impotent and with no other global authority to check, or even censure, the terrorism of this devilish duo, the war imposed on Iran seems all set to widen.

Iran, however, is no sitting duck. It has plans of its own to retaliate with iron resolve against American and Zionist interests in the region and beyond, if any fresh crime is committed against Iran and the Iranian people.

Of course, the CENTCOM terrorists and their bases on Arab soil will be the main target, while Israel will also gravely suffer, since all military and key industrial installations of these two agents of the Satan are in our cross hairs.

We hope that our neighbours forced into a marriage of inconvenience with Uncle Sam would summon up the courage to close down the American bases and expel all US soldiers.

It is time they realized their catastrophic blunder in having invited the US as protector, and along with it the consequences of self-destruction.

The indomitable spirit of resistance of the Iranian people to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, religious values, and national culture, is based on firm faith in God Almighty, adherence to the teachings of the Prophet, and devotion to the Infallible Imams.

These are the key factors of Iran’s scientific and technological progress, in not only the mastering of the nuclear fuel cycle, engineering feats, medicinal advancement, aerospace exploration, and manufacture of the most sophisticated means of defence, but also control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with the firm determination to defeat the US-Israeli devilish duo.

Trump and his terrorist tramps, and Netanyahu and his nincompoops, both of whom last Tuesday attended the ceremony of the fires of hell of their comrade-in-crimes against humanity, Lindsey Graham, will rue the day they were born, if they bomb Iran’s structure.

The defenders of the Islamic Republic are ready to dispatch to the bowels of the eternal inferno the archenemies of humanity.