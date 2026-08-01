Acting Defense Minister Outlines Vision for ‘Asymmetric’ Defense Industry

TEHRAN — Iran’s acting defense minister on Saturday declared that future wars will be shaped by space-based technologies, intelligence superiority, and defense economics, calling on the country’s defense industry to accelerate its progress, innovation, and readiness at an unprecedented pace — and warning against being lulled into complacency by enemy rhetoric.

Brigadier General Majid Ebnolreza made the remarks during a gathering of defense industry scientists. He emphasized that the defense industry must be capable of producing maximum combat power at minimum cost while meeting battlefield needs in real time.

“Some analysts may speak of the enemy’s confusion, deadlock, and limited options due to the success of our armed forces and his failure to achieve his goals,” Ebnolreza said.

“But for us, these analyses must not be a source of negligence or stagnation. The defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran must continue the path of progress, innovation, and readiness with greater speed than before, because — as the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution put it — ‘we must not be lulled to sleep by the enemy’s lullabies.’ Our duty is to be more prepared, smarter, and more powerful each day than the day before.”

The acting minister emphasized that a significant portion of today’s and tomorrow’s wars will be space-based.

“Space-based technologies are no longer a secondary advantage,” he said. “They play a decisive role in guidance, navigation, reconnaissance, command and control — both in offensive and defensive operations. Any country that dominates this arena will have the upper hand on the battlefield.”

He described intelligence superiority as the foundation of success in military operations, stressing that technologies enhancing real-time detection, monitoring, and battlefield awareness must be prioritized by the defense industry.

“Operational superiority takes shape before the first shot is fired — in the realm of intelligence and understanding the operational environment,” he stated.

Ebnolreza also elaborated on the concept of defense economics, saying: “One of the indicators of power in future wars is the ability to produce combat power at the lowest cost.”

“The art of the defense industry is to provide effective, affordable, agile, and scalable equipment for the armed forces by relying on domestic capabilities, localization, and creative designs. Just as we operate asymmetrically on the battlefield, we must also be asymmetrical, intelligent, and efficient in the economy of war.”

The acting minister highlighted the spillover of defense technologies to other sectors as a national development imperative.

“Every technology produced in the defense industry must, in addition to enhancing deterrence, serve as the driving engine for progress in industries, transportation, energy, communications, and other strategic sectors,” he said.

“This interaction is one of the important advantages of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense industry.”