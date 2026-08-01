Russian Orthodox Patriarch Thanks Iran’s Leader for Message

MOSCOW (Dispatches) — The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has expressed gratitude for a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and called for closer religious, academic, and scientific cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, in a meeting that underscored the deepening ties between the two nations amid shared confrontation with the West.

Patriarch Kirill received the Leader’s message during a meeting at his official Moscow residence on Friday, delivered by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. The patriarch described the communication as “valuable” and said the close relations between the two countries provide a good opportunity for exchanging views on bilateral ties.

The patriarch expressed deep sorrow over the killings and suffering of people across the globe, including the challenges faced by the Iranian people in confronting their adversaries.

He said he prays for the establishment of peace and security in the region, particularly for the health and well-being of the Iranian people “who are standing firm and resisting.”

Kirill pointed to the importance of continued dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and Islamic denominations in Iran, noting that Russian Christians enjoy good relations with Iran’s Muslims.

He added that the two sides share close and common views on various issues, including moral values, the role of religion in daily life, and family affairs — expressing regret over the weakening of ethics and family

foundations in some countries.

For his part, Ambassador Jalali hailed the solidarity shown by the Russian government, people, and Orthodox Church with Iran following the “criminal aggression” by the United States and Israel, which resulted in the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and a number of commanders and civilians in a February 28 strike on his Tehran residence.

The ambassador said the U.S. and Israel carried out two wars of aggression against the Islamic Republic in the midst of negotiations, expressing regret that moral and humanitarian standards are being easily violated in today’s world.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran today stands against aggression based on its moral, human, and Islamic principles,” Jalali affirmed.

The ambassador also praised Patriarch Kirill’s stance in defense of the family, noting that Iran and Russia share common positions on defending family foundations, promoting social values, and pursuing peace and justice.

He further announced Tehran’s readiness to host the 13th round of dialogue between Islam and Orthodox Christianity, saying the previous 12 rounds have yielded constructive results in the religious interactions between the two countries.



