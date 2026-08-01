FM Araghchi: All Diplomatic  Efforts Guided  by Leader

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that all diplomatic efforts are being conducted within the framework of the Leader’s directives and the Supreme National Security Council’s guidelines.

He made the remarks during the 72nd meeting of the Government Information Council, hosted by the Foreign Ministry where he detailed ongoing consultations with Oman to operationalize shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz and declared the media arena a frontline in the U.S.-Israeli “war of imposition” against the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi emphasized that the Foreign Ministry is working “with double effort” to advance the country’s supreme interests “within the framework of the measures and guidelines of the Eminent Leader and the instructions of the Supreme National Security Council.”

He described the media sphere as a battlefield, saying that “the media arena is part of the U.S.-Israeli war of imposition” and that “the role of the media in presenting a true narrative of Iran’s sacred defense against the enemy’s brutal aggression, as well as in preserving and strengthening national solidarity and cohesion, is very key.”

The foreign minister also reviewed recent developments in foreign policy, including the period following the memorandum of understanding that ended the war, America’s repeated violations of its commitments, and the U.S. military aggression against Iran.

He outlined ongoing consultations with Oman to operationalize shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with the framework and directives of the Supreme National Security Council.