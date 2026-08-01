Zendeh Shour Drives Box Office Growth With 205,844 Admissions

TEHRAN — Iranian cinemas recorded a strong week at the box office, drawing 448,870 moviegoers and generating 60.8 billion tomans (around $320,000) in ticket sales, according to figures released by Cinema Shahr.

The country’s theatrical market saw admissions climb 23% compared with the previous week, marking one of the strongest weekly performances of the year so far. The figures cover the period from Saturday, July 25, to Friday, July 31.

Local productions continued to dominate the chart, with “Zendeh Shour (The Death Bath)”, directed by Kazem Daneshi, leading the weekly rankings with 205,844 admissions. The film recorded a 49% increase in audience numbers compared with the previous week, strengthening its position as the country’s most-watched title.

Coming in second was “Estakhr (The Pool)”, directed by Soroush Sehat, which attracted 161,322 viewers. The comedy-drama saw its audience grow by 7% week-on-week but remained behind Zendeh Shour in the admissions race.

“Adventure on James Bond Island,” directed by Bahman Goodarzi, held third place with 29,955 admissions, maintaining the same position as the previous week.

“Antique,” directed by Hadi Naeiji, moved into fourth place after drawing 8,991 moviegoers, an increase of 19% compared with the previous week.

The top five was completed by “Lebas-e Shakhsi (Personal Clothes)”, which recorded 8,929 admissions.

Among cinema venues, Kourosh Cineplex remained Iran’s busiest theater complex, welcoming 28,688 visitors during the week, a 6% rise compared with the previous period.

Iran Mall Cineplex ranked second with 22,450 admissions, up 9%, followed by Hadish Cineplex with 12,465 visitors, also registering a 9% increase.

Azadi Cineplex placed fourth with 11,915 admissions, posting 12% growth, while Eco Mall Karaj Cineplex rounded out the top five with 10,307 visitors, a 16% rise compared with the previous week.

The latest figures indicate a continued recovery in Iran’s cinema market after several fluctuations earlier in the year.

According to Cinema Shahr’s Samfa (Cinema Sales and Screening Management System) data, weekly attendance began the Iranian calendar year with 37,879 admissions in the first week (March 21–27) and gradually increased to 297,239 admissions by the 10th week.

Attendance later experienced sharp declines, reaching 12,607 admissions in the 14th week (June 20–26), before recovering to 142,288 admissions in the 15th week, 39,073 in the 16th week, and 204,000 in the 17th week.

The upward trend accelerated in recent weeks, with admissions reaching 363,320 in the 18th week and climbing further to 448,870 in the 19th week, the highest weekly figure recorded so far in the current Iranian calendar year.

Cinema Shahr’s weekly box-office figures also show that domestic productions continue to account for the majority of audience demand, with titles such as Zendeh Shour and Estakhr driving the latest surge in theatrical attendance.



