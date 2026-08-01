Vienna Conference Invites Papers on Women’s Role in Iranian Civilization

VIENNA — The Iranian House of Wisdom in Vienna has issued a global call for papers for the Second International Conference on Iranian–Islamic Civilization, inviting scholars to examine the historical and contemporary contributions of women to Iranian civilization through an interdisciplinary academic lens.

The conference, organized under the auspices of the Cultural Representation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria, will be held in a hybrid format on January 31, 2027, with in-person sessions in Vienna and Tehran alongside online participation.

According to the organizers, the conference will explore the theme “Women and Iranian-Islamic Civilization: Heritage, Wisdom, and the Future,” bringing together university academics, researchers, Iranologists and postgraduate students from around the world.

The event follows the inaugural International Conference on Iranian–Islamic Civilization, held in Vienna on 18–19 February 2026, which attracted scholars from Europe, Iran and elsewhere to discuss the historical development and intellectual legacy of Iranian-Islamic civilization.

Organizers say this year’s meeting will focus on women’s contributions to the formation, continuity and evolution of Iranian civilization across different historical periods. The conference aims to encourage interdisciplinary

research spanning history, literature, political thought, governance, philosophy, science, medicine, education, cultural heritage and the arts.

The call for papers identifies several principal themes, including women’s leadership and governance, language and cultural memory, science and healthcare, spirituality and ethics, as well as comparative and interdisciplinary approaches to Iranian studies. Policy-oriented and historical analyses are also welcomed.

Abstracts must be submitted by 22 August 2026. Accepted papers will undergo peer review, and selected contributions will be published in an edited English-language academic volume following the conference.

Further information, author guidelines and registration details are available through the Iranian House of Wisdom in Vienna.