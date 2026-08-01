Iranian Container Ship Breaks Through U.S. Blockade

TEHRAN - An Iranian container ship, Noura, has broken through the U.S. naval blockade and entered international waters. The vessel, which had previously been spotted near Qeshm Island, continued its voyage after passing through the blockade zone.

According to local media reports, the second phase of the U.S. blockade against Iran has been underway for more than two weeks, as Washington seeks to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

Reports indicate that Noura is the first Iranian vessel to pass through the blockade during its latest phase, an event Iranian sources have described as a significant development for the country’s maritime operations.