Iran Fast-Tracks Repairs to War-Damaged Gas Refineries Ahead of Winter

TEHRAN – Members of a special oversight committee monitoring the reconstruction of damaged refineries at Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex urged crews to speed up early production plans before the onset of winter, following a site visit this week.

The National Iranian Gas Company’s special committee praised workers for completing debris-removal and early-production (EP) projects on time — in some cases ahead of schedule — even as it pressed for faster progress before cold weather sets in, according to South Pars Gas Complex.

The committee, made up of senior gas industry managers and officials, was formed to support reconstruction efforts across the sector. Its mandate includes coordinating between departments, enabling early restart of operational units at each refinery, maximizing use of existing capacity, and relaying implementation challenges to the gas company’s executive reconstruction committee and, when needed, to the Oil Ministry’s reconstruction coordination working group. The panel also reports challenges and proposed solutions directly to senior company management.

During the visit, committee members reviewed the latest status of reconstruction programs at the damaged South Pars refineries and toured affected areas firsthand, observing debris-removal work, technical repairs, and planning for restart operations. They also met with refinery managers, project leads, and engineering teams to discuss ways to accelerate the return of units to production and resolve operational obstacles.

Committee members thanked managers, specialists, workers and contractors involved in the reconstruction effort, calling progress on debris removal and early production favorable and noting that some projects are running ahead of schedule.

The committee’s head, identified as Moqaddam Biglarian, thanked gas industry managers, specialists and workers for their cooperation, saying reconstruction is proceeding rapidly through a mission-driven, plan-based approach relying on domestic technical expertise. All of the country’s technical, engineering and operational capacity has been mobilized to return the strategic units to production as quickly as possible, the official said.

Citing the approaching cold season and the need to maintain stability in the national gas grid, Biglarian said gas shortages caused by enemy attacks affected 11 provinces and more than 3 million residential and commercial customers. As a result, early production at the damaged refineries has become a top priority for the oil minister and senior gas company leadership. All executive agencies have been ordered to fully coordinate, clear remaining obstacles and pursue project implementation with maximum speed and precision, Biglarian added.

The official described unified direction, shared goals and coordination among employers, project operators, service companies and technical departments as essential to overcoming the current situation, adding that the committee will continue holding regular technical meetings, conducting field monitoring, reviewing challenges and proposing solutions to remove obstacles and speed up decision-making.

Masoud Zardouyan, technical lead for the gas company’s working group on refinery reconstruction, said achieving reconstruction and early-production goals requires effective, sustained cooperation between the National Iranian Gas Company and the National Iranian Oil Company. Such cooperation, he said, could play a decisive role in accelerating project timelines and returning the damaged refineries to production.

He added that the gas industry’s experience managing difficult conditions and major national projects provides a solid foundation for navigating the current period, and that with continued round-the-clock work from technical teams, the damaged refineries will return to production as soon as possible to help maintain the country’s energy supply.

At the close of the visit, committee members stressed the need for continued field oversight, ongoing coordination among executive agencies, and full use of domestic technical and engineering capacity. They described accelerating reconstruction and early-production work as a strategic necessity for the gas industry’s readiness ahead of winter, and called for continued management support and removal of operational obstacles until the damaged units are fully back online.