China Conducts Naval, Air Patrols in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s

military and China Coast Guard conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, according to Chinese state media reports.

The drills were held in the airspace and waters around the shoal, which China calls Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese military described the drills as a necessary response to actions by “certain countries” it said were undermining regional peace and stability. The Scarborough Shoal is also claimed by the Philippines, where it is known as Bajo de Masinloc.

The Chinese military said “so-called territorial sea baselines of Huangyan Dao designated by the Philippine side are illegal and invalid”.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Chinese military drills around the shoal.

The Chinese military said the drills were to test and improve the combat readiness of China’s forces to defend national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

China issued a new policy on Saturday for the administration of the “Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve” — established in September 2025 — and said unauthorised fishing, mining, coral or giant clam extraction, and other harmful activities would be banned, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Xinhua reported that those who violate the ban will be held legally accountable.

China Coast Guard will set up regular patrols around the reserve to deal with any illegal activities, Xinhua said.

China Coast Guard conducted on Saturday a rights-protection and law enforcement drill near the shoal, according to China state broadcaster CCTV.

China Coast Guard said it will strengthen law enforcement and control measures in the waters near the shoal, according to CCTV.