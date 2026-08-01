North Korea Says NATO Fuel Plan Shows Alliance Preparing for War

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea accused NATO on Saturday of preparing for war by expanding military fuel infrastructure across Europe, saying the alliance’s plans show it is becoming a more aggressive military bloc.

In a commentary carried by state media KCNA, North Korea criticized NATO’s Fuel Supply Chain Capability Program Plan, which it said would link a roughly 10,000-km (6,200-mile) fuel network in western Europe with newer member states in eastern and northern Europe.

NATO has said it is strengthening deterrence and defense following Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. North Korea has denounced military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and other countries, including NATO members.

North Korea and Russia have deepened military ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024 that includes a mutual-defense commitment.