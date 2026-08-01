News in Brief

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Advocates warn that tens of thousands of migrant children who came to the United States alone could lose legal representation in immigration court and increase their risk of deportation as the Trump administration allows a contract with legal services providers to expire. Friday marks the last day of a contract under which the federal government pays for legal services for children who enter the U.S. without a parent or guardian. The government contracts out those services to a network of nearly 100 legal groups across the country that provide services to roughly 20,000 children.

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NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck the Campi Flegrei area near the southern Italian city of Naples, causing power outages, disrupting train and metro services and damaging some buildings, authorities said. The quake, recorded at 7:46 p.m. (1746 GMT), had its epicenter in the Campi Flegrei area to the west of Naples at a depth of about 3 km (2 miles), Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said. The Italian fire service said there were reports of minor damage to buildings in and around Naples, but added that their crews had not received any immediate requests to help or rescue residents. Local rail and metro services were suspended as a precaution, local officials said.

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SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says the pilot of an F-35B stealth fighter is expected to live after ejecting from the jet before it crashed in CaliforThe jet went down Friday near the Miramar air base in San Diego. “The pilot ejected, was transported to a local medical facility in stable condition for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” the Marine Corps said in an updated statement. Aerial video from a news helicopter showed a plume of black smoke rising from the wreckage in a dirt field, with multiple military and firefighting vehicles and people standing nearby. What appeared to be white flame retardant covered the ground, and at least one person was spraying the wreckage with a fire hose.

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ADDIS ABABA(AFP) - Fighting between the Ethiopian army and Tigray rebels took place in northern Ethiopia on Saturday, raising the specter of a new war breaking out, a senior Tigray official told AFP. “The federal government launched an attack this morning against Tigrayan forces in Shererina,” close to the border with Sudan, senior Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) official Amanuel Assefa said, adding that the combat was “still going on.” For several months, federal and Tigrayan forces have been massed along the border of the northern Tigray region, while both sides have been accusing each other of seeking to trigger a new conflict.

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TOKYO (AP) - Authorities ended Saturday a massive dayslong search-and-rescue operation at a collapsed shopping mall in southwest Japan following a powerful earthquake that killed 34 people earlier this week. The magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Kumamoto on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday. The Aeon Mall, in the town of Kashima, was one of the hardest-hit sites, after an explosion that followed the quake caused the walls and a floor to crumple. The explosion, which the company said was believed to be due to a gas leak, occurred after about 3,000 shoppers had been evacuated to a parking lot following the quake, but some employees remained inside. The mall’s second floor collapsed.