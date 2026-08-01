Three Iranian Wrestlers Advance to World Cadet Championships Semifinals

TEHRAN - Three Iranian freestyle wrestlers have reached the semifinal round at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Azerbaijan, local sports media reported Saturday.

Mehdi Damirchili (45 kg), Benyamin Ashofteh (51 kg), and Reza Shamsipour (71 kg) advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes, while Mohammad Taha Ganjeh (60 kg) and Muhammad Reza Eisazadeh (92 kg) suffered defeats against their opponents.

In the 45 kg class, Mehdi Damirchili defeated Russia’s Badmayev 9-2 in the opening round before securing a 5-2 victory over Marko Kvasnyuk of Ukraine to advance to the semifinals.

In the 51 kg class, Benyamin Ashofteh defeated Slovakia’s Hegedus 10-0 in the first round, beat Moldova’s Negro 12-2 in the second round, and then edged past Masamune Oshimado of Japan 8-7 to reach the semifinals.

In the 60 kg class, Muhammad Taha Ganjeh had a first-round bye before defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Nurmamatov 10-1 in his opening match. He was later defeated by Georgia’s Mzhavanadze on a 12-12 criteria decision and must await his opponent’s potential reach to the final to compete in the repechage for a bronze medal.

In the 71 kg class, Reza Shamsipour opened with an 8-4 victory over Uzbekistan’s Jalalov, defeated Howard of the United States 8-1 in the second round, and earned a 5-4 victory over Adilet Rysbai of Kazakhstan to advance to the semifinals.

In the 92 kg class, Muhammad Reza Eisazadeh received a first-round bye before losing 10-2 to Tsarni of the United States, leaving his bronze medal hopes dependent on his opponent reaching the final.