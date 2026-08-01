Mazandaran Wins Iran’s Women’s Alysh Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – The women’s Alysh wrestling (belt wrestling) championships have concluded in the capital, with the Mazandaran team from northern Iran claiming the team title.

The national women’s Alysh wrestling competitions took place at Tehran’s Shohada-ye Haftom-e Tir Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Team rankings for this edition are as follows:

1. Mazandaran, 97 points

2. Alborz, 67 points

3. Tehran, 65 points

4. Khorasan Razavi, 54 points

5. Sistan and Baluchestan, 44 points

6. Fars, 40 points

7. Ardabil, 34 points

8. Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 33 points

9. Semnan, 31 points

10. Zanjan, 30 points