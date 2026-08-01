Asian Swimming: Abbasi Wins 100m Backstroke

TEHARN – Iran’s swimmer Homer Abbasi has won the gold medal in the 100m backstroke time of 57.45 seconds in the West Asian Swimming Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Homer Abbasi, with a brilliant performance, managed to reach the finish line earlier than other competitors by recording a time of 57.45 seconds and take first place in the 100m backstroke event.

Iranian swimmer athlete completed the first 50m of the race with a time of 27.58 seconds and the second 50m with a time of 29.87 seconds.

In this event, after Homer Abbasi, Mansur Raziyev, with a time of 58.97 seconds, and Alan Muratkali, with a time of 59.59 seconds, came in second and third, respectively.