Benyamin Faraji Advances to Knockout Stage of Laos Youth Table Tennis Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Benyamin Faraji has qualified for the knockout stage of the Vientiane Laos Youth Contenders with two decisive victories in the group stage.

Faraji defeated the representative of South Korea in his first match with a score of 3-0 in the Vientiane Laos Youth Contenders.

He also defeated the representative of Laos with the same score in the second match to advance to the knockout stage as one of the qualifiers without losing a single game.

The Vientiane Youth Contenders, hosted by Laos, are being held from August 28 to 29.

Amir Bakhshi, the coach of our national youth table tennis team, is leading the dispatched table tennis players.