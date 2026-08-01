Israeli Strikes Destroy Medical Warehouses Near Gaza Hospital

GAZA STRIP (Dispatches) -- Israeli warplanes struck medical warehouses adjacent to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah early Saturday, destroying at least two facilities packed with critical medical supplies and setting fire to dozens of nearby tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, witnesses said.

The attack caused panic among patients and residents, though no casualties were immediately reported. Witnesses said the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning only minutes before the strike, leaving little time to secure the warehouses. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes on Gaza’s medical infrastructure systematically targeted.