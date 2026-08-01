Aoun’s Humiliation: Architect of Disgraceful Pact Now Condemns Its Collapse

BEIRUT (Dispatches) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, warning that powerful explosions at the historic Beaufort Castle — a UNESCO World Heritage site — constituted a dangerous escalation directly threatening the U.S.-mediated humiliating framework agreement between the Lebanese government and Israel.

In a statement carried by Lebanon’s National News Agency, Aoun denounced ongoing Israeli violations, particularly explosions targeting infrastructure and archaeological sites that caused extensive damage across southern Lebanese villages and endangered civilians.

He said the blasts using 700 tonnes of explosives at Beaufort Castle generated seismic waves equivalent to a 3.8-magnitude earthquake, according to Lebanon’s National Center for Geophysics.

Aoun described the explosions as “a highly dangerous escalation” and “a blatant violation of existing commitments,” warning they represented “a direct threat to the process launched under the framework agreement.”

He said the timing of the attacks — on the eve of a meeting in Rome to continue discussions on implementing the trilateral framework — “sends negative messages and undermines international efforts aimed at consolidating stability.”

On Friday, the Israeli military carried out large-scale explosions across southern Lebanon, destroying caves and homes, including tunnels beneath the historic Beaufort Castle.

Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his criminal war minister Israel Katz said the blasts targeted alleged Hezbollah tunnels beneath the UNESCO-listed site. Lebanese authorities said the blasts damaged homes in nearby villages and triggered seismic tremors.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others.

Israel has continued military aggressions despite the U.S.-mediated framework agreement signed on June 26 — a one-sided, disgraceful pact that imposes obligations solely on Lebanon while requiring nothing of Israel.

The agreement demands the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups in southern Lebanon, effectively placing Lebanon’s sovereignty and the movement of its own troops under Israeli control.

Crucially, the deal does not obligate Israeli forces to any withdrawal timeline, nor does it contain any enforcement mechanism against continued Israeli violations.

Rather than securing an end to hostilities, the pact has granted Israel a free hand to continue its aggressions with impunity, while Lebanon is left to implement its provisions alone.

On Saturday, Israeli forces carried out fresh strikes on Zawtar al-Sharqiya and shelled the Mashaa al-Mansouri area in Tyre district.

Lebanese authorities said Israel is deliberately demolishing residential areas and destroying infrastructure across southern Lebanon to render the region uninhabitable.