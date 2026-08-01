OCCUPIED AL-QUDS (Dispatches) -- Israel has poured more than $1 billion into global propaganda campaign since October 7, 2023, in a desperate bid to reverse the collapse of public support following its ongoing genocide in Gaza, according to a report by the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft.

The unprecedented spending — a fourfold increase from 2025 levels and roughly 20 times pre-war allocations — comes as U.S. public opinion has turned sharply against Israel.

A July 2025 Gallup poll found 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Israel’s military atrocities, which have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children.

The propaganda blitz includes hiring former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s firm, Clock Tower X, on a $46.5 million contract to conduct mass texting campaigns under the guise of “peace” groups like “Friends for Peace”.

More controversially, the Zionist regime in Tel Aviv is paying for “LLM poisoning” — creating pro-Israel websites designed to manipulate how AI chatbots including ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok respond to questions about the terrorist war on Gaza.

The campaign aims to shape AI outputs on events such as the killing of five-year-old Hind Rajab by Israeli forces. Instead of providing facts, chatbots serve a “he-said, she-said” account highlighting Israeli justifications.

Much of the desperate campaign is directed through French firm Havas Media, which subcontracts U.S. PR firms to target evangelical Christians, conservatives, and young Americans — demographics where support has cratered.

The “Esther Project” pays influencers around $7,000 per pro-Israel post, while Show Faith by Works runs a $3.2 million geofencing campaign targeting churchgoers with pro-Israel messages.

Despite the massive spending, the propaganda offensive has failed to stem declining support. A Pew Research Center survey found 59 percent of Americans now hold an unfavorable view of Israel — up 8 points since 2024. Among Republicans under 50, negative views have reached 57 percent.

“Israel’s new tactics are transforming America’s influence landscape, but they have so far proved insufficient to counter the erosion in public support that is being driven by Israel’s deeply unpopular policies,” the Responsible Statecraft report said.