Two Million Iranian Pilgrims Arrive in Iraq for Arbaeen



TEHRAN — More than two million Iranian pilgrims have safely crossed the country’s borders to attend the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq, one of the world’s largest religious congregations, a police commander says.

General Muhammad Sharafi said on Thursday that 2.4 million people have registered for the pilgrimage, with over two million having already left the country’s borders “in safe and sound condition.” Approximately 500,000 pilgrims have also returned to Iran. “Throughout this period, the commuting of two million pilgrims was carried out without any security problems,” Sharafi said.