Badr Chief: Revenge for U.S.-Saudi Strikes on Iraq Is Certain



BAGHDAD (Dispatches) —Secretary-General of Iraq’s Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri vowed Friday that revenge will be taken for the blood of martyrs killed in recent U.S.-Saudi aggression against Iraq.

“The blood of the martyrs will never be wasted, and we will certainly take revenge for their blood,” al-Amiri said. He added, “Those who used to send car bombs and suicide terrorists to Iraq have now returned to fire missiles at Iraq.” At least 20 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces and Iranian advisors were martyred and 32 others wounded in the recent U.S.-Saudi terrorist aggression against Iraqi positions.