‘Daesh-Like’ U.S. Strikes Martyr Family in Qeshm, Target Dormitories

TEHRAN — The United States has launched a “heavy wave” of strikes across southern Iran, martyring three members of a family in their sleep on Qeshm Island, damaging student dormitories in Ahvaz, destroying a sports hall in Fars Province, and targeting civilian infrastructure including fishing boats, water reservoirs, and bridges, in “Daesh-like” terrorist atrocities.

Explosions were reported across multiple cities Thursday as the U.S. Central Command confirmed it had completed a “heavy wave of strikes against Iran”. The strikes primarily targeted four southern provinces: Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Bushehr.

In Hormozgan province, three explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. On Kish Island, two loud explosions followed a missile strike. Explosions were also heard in Bandar Abbas, Abu Musa, and Sirik.

In Khuzestan province, strikes hit areas around Abadan, Arvandkenar, Shadegan, and Ahvaz, with at least seven locations struck in Ahvaz alone. Power outages were reported in some parts of the city.

In Fars province, areas on the outskirts of Kazerun and Farashband were targeted. Bushehr province also came under attack.

In the early hours of Thursday, a U.S. airstrike struck a residential neighborhood in the Chah Tangu area of Qeshm Island, leveling a family home and killing three members of the same household.

The victims were identified as taxi driver Qeisar Jafari, his wife Zahra Jafari, and their two-year-old son Sina. Two other children from the family, aged seven and nine, were pulled alive from the debris



and taken to hospital after receiving emergency treatment at the scene.

“This criminal attack pains the heart of every conscientious human being,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

“These crimes, which evoke the terrorist acts of Daesh and are committed under the slogan of ‘peace through strength,’ will never produce authority or legitimacy. With every explosion, every crime, every sanction, every threat, and every child you kill, you only make Iranians more determined and united in defending their homeland.”

Qeshm Prosecutor Abdolrazzaq Narimani described the strike as “a clear example of a war crime and a blatant violation of international law,” announcing that a judicial case has been opened to investigate all aspects of the attack.

U.S. forces struck two student dormitories in Ahvaz. The Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) dormitory affiliated with Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz and a student dormitory belonging to Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences sustained damage, with some students relocated to other dormitories. Medical residents continued their hospital duties.

In Fars Province, U.S. warplanes conducted airstrikes on locations in Kazerun and Farashband, striking a sports hall and causing partial destruction of the facility.

In Khuzestan province, agricultural silos in Hoveyzeh and Dasht-e Azadegan counties were targeted.

U.S. strikes have systematically targeted civilian infrastructure across Iran. Fishing boats and commercial harbors have been hit on Kish Island and in Sirik county and Bandar Abbas, causing civilian casualties and destroying vessels.

Water infrastructure including desalination plants and bottled water facilities have been struck, cutting off freshwater supplies.

Bridges and strategic transit assets have been destroyed, including the Kahurestan Bridge and six others in Hormozgan province. In April, a highway bridge connecting Tehran and Karaj was struck, killing two people.

Separately, the IRGC announced that three of its members were martyred in U.S. attacks on Zanjan province in northwestern Iran. The victims were identified as Mahmoud Mollajabbari, Muhammad-Reza Cheraghi, and Jamal Amiri, serving with the IRGC’s Ansar al-Mahdi unit.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier threatened Iran with further aggression, declaring it was “our turn” and vowing to hit the country “very hard.” Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that any aggression against the country’s soil will be met with decisive reciprocal action.