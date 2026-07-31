Mission Accomplished: Pilot Buried After Daring U.S. Base Strike

TEHRAN — The remains of Brigadier General Majid Kazemi, the heroic IRIAF pilot who led a daring retaliatory strike against a major U.S. military base in Qatar, were laid to rest Friday at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Shiraz following an emotional funeral procession at the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine.

The fallen aviator was martyred on March 1, 2026, during a bold combat operation that sent shockwaves through the region.

In direct response to unprovoked U.S. and Zionist military aggression, two IRIAF Su-24 bombers successfully penetrated advanced enemy radar networks and sophisticated air defense systems to bombard the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—a primary hub for U.S. military forces in West Asia.

The Su-24 bombers had taken off from Shahid Doran Air Base in Shiraz on that historic day. Despite facing heavily armed adversaries and advanced Western air defense networks, the Iranian aircraft struck their target with precision, delivering a powerful message of deterrence to the aggressors.

However, during their return journey over the Persian Gulf, the Iranian aircraft were targeted and struck by enemy air defense systems. Despite the heavy anti-aircraft fire, the mission was successfully executed—a testament to the skill, courage, and resolve of Iran’s defenders.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry paid profound tribute to Brigadier General Kazemi, with spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasizing that the funeral procession honors a hero who stood by his covenant with the homeland until his final breath.

“The sharp-flying eagles of the Air Force are of the lineage that complete the mission, even if they do not return home,” Baghaei wrote on social media.

He added that the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the skies, awaiting the return of the three other martyrs from the two aircraft that flew on that historic day, whose names remain a nightmare for the enemy.

“Blessings upon all those who sacrificed their lives for the dignity and pride of Iran.”

Brigadier General Masoud Jafari, deputy coordinator of the IRIAF, provided new details about the mission during Friday prayers in Shiraz.

From an operational standpoint, Jafari said the mission was regarded as one of the most challenging due to the sophistication of the air defense systems protecting the U.S. base.

For the entire duration of the flight, the Su-24 bombers maintained an altitude below 30 meters, as any deviation would have significantly increased the risk of detection.

“Fully aware of these challenges, the four courageous pilots from Martyr Doran Air Base accepted the mission, relying on their exceptional skills, extensive experience in various military exercises, and their roles as instructor pilots,” Jafari stated.

“With exceptional courage and determination, they carried out the operation, struck the designated base, and successfully completed the mission assigned by the Air Force.”

Keeping a fighter jet concealed over water is extremely difficult, the commander noted, as enemy radar systems are capable of detecting them from very long distances.

Despite the successful completion of the mission, Jafari acknowledged that the threat remained during the return phase due to the deployment of a very extensive air defense network. Ultimately, enemy military patrol aircraft managed to target the aircraft involved in the mission.

The commander added that apart from the return of the remains of Martyr Kazemi, Qatar has provided no definitive information regarding the fate of the three other Iranian pilots who participated in the mission.

Jafari emphasized that despite the technological gap between Iran’s equipment and that of the adversary, the Iranian armed forces rely on God and, without hesitation, use all of their capabilities to confront the enemy.

“Whenever an operation or flight is required, they will carry out their mission, and its outcome—whether martyrdom or victory—is considered an honor and a triumph for the Iranian nation,” he asserted.

Following the March 1 operation, efforts to determine the status of the brave pilots continued. Through extensive DNA testing and meticulous investigations, the identity of Brigadier General Kazemi was definitively confirmed.

His sacred remains were brought to Shahid Lashgari Air Base in Tehran on Wednesday, where they were formally received with full military honors by commanders and personnel of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force. The remains were then transferred to Shahid Doran Air Base in Shiraz for funeral services.

On Thursday morning, a formal reception ceremony was held at



Shahid Doran Air Base. In the evening, the patriotic people of Shiraz gathered at Imam Hussein Square to bid an emotional farewell to the martyred pilot with indescribable passion and love.

The martyrdom of Brigadier General Kazemi and his crew underscores the high operational readiness and tactical superiority of the IRIAF. On the same day that General Kazemi was martyred, Iranian Air Force F-5E/F pilots launched a high-stakes penetration strike against Camp Buehring, a major U.S. military facility in Kuwait, and returned safely to their bases.

Those operations echo the legendary valor of Iranian aviators during the eight-year Sacred Defense, proving that despite facing heavily armed adversaries and advanced Western air defense networks, Iran’s defenders possess the skill, courage, and resolve to strike at the heart of enemy strongholds.

On Friday, following the funeral procession at the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine, the pure remains of Brigadier General Majid Kazemi were laid to rest at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Shiraz—a final resting place befitting a hero who sacrificed his life for the dignity and pride of Iran.

The Islamic Republic has consistently maintained that any attack on its sovereignty will be met with a decisive, inescapable response. The Al Udeid strike and the Camp Buehring operation stand as powerful proof that Iran’s defenders possess the skill, courage, and resolve to strike at the heart of enemy strongholds.



