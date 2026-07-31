Five IRGC Martyrs of U.S.-Saudi Terrorist Strikes in Iraq Return Home

TEHRAN – The pure bodies of five Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) personnel, who were martyred in U.S. and Saudi airstrikes in Iraq’s Diyala province, arrived in the country through the Mehran border crossing on Friday.

The devoted guards were responsible for ensuring the security of the Arbaeen ritual and protecting the lives of pilgrims. They sacrificed their lives for the noble ideals of the Islamic Revolution in the enemy’s recent airstrikes on Iraq’s Diyala province.

The martyrs included Morteza Akbari, a native of Dehno village in Khomein county, and Ali-Asghar Astaneh, Abolfazl Motaghi, Amir Abbas Derhamforoush, and Muhammad Rostami, all from Kashan county.

The Mehran border crossing in western Ilam province serves as the main gateway for Arbaeen pilgrims, with more than 60 percent of travelers to Iraq using the route each year.

Arbaeen marks forty days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia Imam.

The joint terrorist assault came as millions of Muslims from Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and other countries around the world converged on the holy city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen, one of the largest annual religious gatherings on earth.

The occasion has long served as a powerful platform for expressions of solidarity with the Axis of Resistance and condemnation of U.S.-Israeli wars and expansionist policies.

Observers view the timing of the attacks as a calculated show of hostility toward the gathering—an attempt to overshadow and intimidate the pilgrims who have assembled to honor Imam Hussain (AS) and reaffirm their commitment to resistance against oppression.

Political analyst Jumaa al-Atwani told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television that the joint U.S.-Saudi attack was aimed at weakening the PMU and retaliating against Iraq over its solidarity with Iran.

“The American pressure on Iraq has intensified because of Iraq’s position in solidarity with Iran, especially after the massive funeral procession for the martyred leader of the Ummah,” he said.

Atwani noted that the millions who participated recently in the ceremonies in Karbala and Najaf for the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reflected Iraq’s role within the Axis of Resistance.

Following the strikes, the Iraqi Resistance reiterated its warning and emphasized the certainty of a military response.