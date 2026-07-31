Artificial Intelligence Opens New Frontiers for Iran’s Fashion Industry

TEHRAN -- Iran’s fashion industry is beginning to explore how artificial intelligence could transform design, education, marketing and business models, as industry leaders call for a shift away from traditional approaches and greater adoption of digital technologies.

A meeting titled “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in the Fashion and Clothing Industry” brought together officials, fashion designers, university professors, brand executives and artificial intelligence specialists to discuss the opportunities and challenges created by the emerging technology.

Mohsen Gorji, secretary of Iran’s Fashion and Clothing Organization Task Force, highlighted virtual clothing as one of the key areas where AI is expected to have an impact. He said international companies are already producing digital garments designed not for physical use but for online content creation, influencer activities and digital gaming environments.

Gorji said fashion businesses need to become familiar with ways to generate revenue through artificial intelligence, adding that future discussions should focus on sharing international experiences and training industry professionals on AI-based business opportunities.

He also called for stronger cooperation between fashion companies, technology specialists and scientific institutions, suggesting the creation of specialized networks and working groups to connect AI developers with fashion brands in areas such as marketing, business expansion and digital platforms.

Gorji announced the establishment of an artificial intelligence committee within the Fashion



and Clothing Organization Task Force, aimed at developing AI applications in the sector and using scientific and technological expertise to support the industry’s transformation.

Sombat Hakopian, chairman of the Iranian Association of Clothing and Textile Designers, said technological change requires a new mindset toward education and employment.

“We must change our perception of previous models,” Hakopian said, arguing that the growth of online education and digital learning represents one of the first signs of a broader transformation in skills development.

He said emerging technologies could significantly reduce production costs in the future and create opportunities for wider access to goods. However, he warned that changes in technology would also reshape the labor market, with some jobs disappearing while new professions emerge.

Hakopian stressed the importance of continued dialogue among designers, businesses and technology experts, calling for smaller specialized groups where professionals can exchange experiences and develop practical solutions.

The discussions reflect a growing recognition within Iran’s fashion sector that artificial intelligence is moving beyond experimentation and could become a major force in how clothing is designed, produced and marketed.



