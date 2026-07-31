Scores Arrested as UK Court System Collapses Under Palestine Action Ban



LONDON — The British government’s ban on Palestine Action has thrown the criminal justice system into complete meltdown, with over 1,500 peaceful supporters listed for hearings at Westminster Crown Court on a single day.

The chaos culminated in 77 arrests outside the courthouse, including former Friends of the Earth director Sir Jonathan Porritt. Defendants received contradictory instructions—some told they “must attend,” others told “please do not attend court.” The government banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization last July. The High Court ruled the ban unlawful in February, but the Court of Appeal overturned that decision last month. Thousands have since been arrested, many for holding placards or wearing solidarity clothing.