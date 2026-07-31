Houthi: U.S.-Saudi Aggression on Iraq Part of ‘Greater Israel’ Plan

SANAA (Dispatches) -- Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi has fiercely condemned the joint U.S.-Saudi military aggression against Iraq, warning that the attacks are part of a broader Zionist-American project to establish a “Greater Israel” and fundamentally reshape West Asia.

In a televised address Thursday, al-Houthi declared that any Arab collaboration with this agenda constitutes “apostasy” and vowed to maintain Yemen’s “siege for a siege” strategy against Saudi Arabia.

“We denounce and condemn the unjust U.S.-Saudi aggression, and we affirm our complete solidarity with the dear Iraqi people, its security institutions, and its esteemed mujahideen at all levels of support and stance,” al-Houthi said.

He described the attacks not as isolated incidents, but as part of an explicit Zionist and American campaign to alter West Asia’s demographic and political landscape. He warned that this agenda ultimately threatens the entire region, including regimes that currently serve U.S. interests.

“The Zionist and American movements are in a hot conflict with our Ummah, more aggressive than ever before,” he noted, explaining that attacks on Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria are calculated efforts to remove obstacles standing in the way of this hegemonic plan.

In one of the most striking segments of his address, al-Houthi warned that the Zionist plan contains no exceptions and will ultimately discard its collaborators.

He cited a recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who described Saudi Arabia as a “milk cow” to be milked until it runs dry, and then slaughtered—exposing the contempt with which Washington views its regional partners.

Al-Houthi also condemned Saudi Arabia for serving Zionist objectives, asserting that Riyadh, despite claims of supporting the Islamic Ummah, moves under the U.S.-Israeli umbrella.

He said the kingdom has intensified Yemen’s siege over the years, depriving the Yemeni people of national resources and basic services with American support.

He further stated that Riyadh has financed every sedition that leads to bloodshed and division within the Islamic Ummah.

He noted that after Ansarullah’s support for Palestine during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Saudi Arabia intensified Yemen’s siege and even intercepted Yemeni missiles and drones fired toward occupied territories.

Al-Houthi called upon the Islamic Ummah to awaken to the “clear, exposed, and explicit” nature of the Zionist threat.

“Cooperation with the Zionist entity is cooperation in an escalating campaign against our Islamic Ummah, the Palestinian people, Al-Aqsa, the Lebanese people, and the broader region,” he stated.

He affirmed that the enemy possesses nothing but corruption and false misguidance, and vowed to establish and solidify the equation of “siege for a siege” against Saudi Arabia. “To establish the equation of siege against siege, we will take action,” he declared.