Iran Move Up to 27th in World Saber Fencing Rankings
TEHRAN - The latest
ranking of saber fencing teams was announced by the International Fencing Federation (FIE).
The world ranking of saber fencing in the team category was announced at the end of the Hong Kong World Championships.
Accordingly, the Iranian saber team, which had achieved 26th place in the world championships, climbed one place compared to its previous position in the world rankings, to 27th place.
The positions of Asian teams and Iran’s competitors in the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games in the world rankings are as follows:
2- South Korea
7- Japan
10- China
12- Uzbekistan
18- Kazakhstan
19- Hong Kong
24- Saudi Arabia
25- India
27- Iran