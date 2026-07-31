Iran Move Up to 27th in World Saber Fencing Rankings

TEHRAN - The latest

ranking of saber fencing teams was announced by the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The world ranking of saber fencing in the team category was announced at the end of the Hong Kong World Championships.

Accordingly, the Iranian saber team, which had achieved 26th place in the world championships, climbed one place compared to its previous position in the world rankings, to 27th place.

The positions of Asian teams and Iran’s competitors in the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games in the world rankings are as follows:

2- South Korea

7- Japan

10- China

12- Uzbekistan

18- Kazakhstan

19- Hong Kong

24- Saudi Arabia

25- India

27- Iran