TEHARN - The Foolad Khuzestan football club has extended cataract with Vahid Amiri for next Iran’s premier league season.

Amiri, who was out of action for several months after suffering a cruciate ligament injury last year, participated in Persepolis’ pre-season training, but was not included in the Reds’ list due to the technical staff’s opinion, so he will return to Foolad, his team from last season.

Amiri was a member of Iran national football team in the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.