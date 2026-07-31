NIOC Hails ‘Remarkable’ Recovery at SP Refinery Sites Hit in War

TEHRAN – The managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) praised the Pars Oil and Gas Company for its handling of the aftermath of attacks on South Pars facilities, calling the substantial progress made in rebuilding the Phase 14 refinery and clearing debris at other damaged refineries in less than two months a sign of the company’s management strength, operational cohesion and crisis readiness.

According to a report from Pars Oil and Gas Company, Hamid Bovard made the remarks Thursday, after touring the damaged South Pars refineries. He spoke at a ceremony honoring the outgoing managing director and introducing the new head of the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone Organization. Bovard thanked the oil industry for its performance during the recent imposed war and commended the effective measures taken by Pars Oil and Gas Company and its contracting divisions to rebuild the damaged South Pars refineries.

Citing the simultaneous continuation of gas production at South Pars platforms, major platform repairs and the safe removal of debris at damaged refineries, Bovard called the efforts of Pars Oil and Gas Company employees exceptional. He added that the company, drawing on lessons learned from rebuilding the Phase 14 refinery after it was damaged in the 12-day war, is now applying maximum effort to rebuilding refineries damaged in the third imposed war.

Addressing the sensitivity of the oil industry during wartime and the importance of protecting data and managing information appropriately, Bovard said NIOC’s silence regarding activities carried out during this period was a deliberate silence made in the interest of national security.

He acknowledged that the country’s gas production capacity in the South Pars region was affected by damage from the attacks, but said coordinated management and round-the-clock efforts by oil industry staff kept the situation under control, minimizing the impact felt by the public.

He said the continuation of oil and gas production, the management of operational areas and dozens of offshore platforms and industrial units, and the sustained operation of oil and gas facilities demonstrated the industry’s strong crisis-management capacity.

Bovard stressed that development projects were not halted during the war, noting that one offshore platform was installed during this period and that oil exports continued without interruption.

He closed by thanking oil industry workers for their efforts during the war, saying colleagues across all divisions worked to outdo one another in fulfilling their responsibilities to the country. He said that spirit of sacrifice, commitment and accountability enabled the oil industry to carry out its mission even under the most difficult conditions, keeping the country on track with production, development and stable energy supply.